Be like the Christmas Carol author and put kindness at the heart of your festive season, says Martyn James

Charles Dickens said that Christmas is a time of goodwill to all men. Dickens wasn’t just one of our greatest novelists. He was a passionate social reformer who wanted to address the imbalances in society and improve the lives of those less fortunate.

Yet we can all become overwhelmed by Christmas chaos and cost-of-living concerns. So what can we do to embody the spirit of Christmas? Here’s my guide on how to bring some good tidings of comfort and joy.

Hand deliver cards to make some connections

Helping out at a project such as a community cafe is a great way of giving (Picture: Adobe)

It’s expensive to buy stamps these days. Hand delivering cards is not only cheaper, it allows you to check in with your friends and neighbours to find out if they need any help and support this winter. If there are older or more vulnerable people in your neighbourhood, check to see if they are warm enough, or if anyone is checking in on them over Christmas. You could even organise a local group to keep an eye on those who need a bit of extra help.

Be a search engine

People who need support often don’t know where to turn for assistance. So why not be a search engine for people who aren’t tech-savvy. You can make lists of emergency contacts, charities that support older or more vulnerable people and the support lines for utility companies so all this key information is in one place. Why not put aside some time to help people apply for the benefits and schemes that can support them too? Oh and don’t forget to warn them about the latest scams too. Use these columns!

Donate food and clothing

People who are struggling often are too proud to say they need help. While we do have foodbanks around the UK, there are also local groups who share food that might be about to go out of date, so it isn’t wasted. You can also make people aware of apps like Olio that distributes food given by the major supermarkets and shops, or Too Good To Go which sells food at significantly discounted rates.

Give a gift to a stranger

There are loads of ways you can donate actual gifts to children and adults who are alone this Christmas. While many charities only accept cash donations, check out what gifting collections are going on in your local area. All around the UK right now, community groups, shops, religious organisations and councils have set up places where you can leave a gift to make a stranger’s day.

Don’t buy new

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are becoming increasingly aware about the impact of our consumption on the world’s resources. If you want to do something about it, then why not buy second hand goods this year? You can get great outfits and accessories on apps like Vinted and there are loads of chic retro electronics like record players and Polaroid cameras to entertain the hipsters.

Donate and Gift Aid it

Create a new Christmas tradition by donating money to charity in memory of the people you loved who have died. You can pick your own charities or choose one as a family or friendship group. You can check out the Charities Commission guide to ‘giving with confidence’ so you know where your money is going. Click the Gift Aid option to so charities get an extra 25p for every £1 that’s given.

Regifting

Now is the time to clear out your wardrobe and hand over clothes to charity shops. Check first though to see what they need and read their guides online so you understand what’s accepted and what’s destined for the ‘rag pile’. Rather than returning that unwanted jumper after Christmas day, regift it to the charity shop instead, or sell it online and donate the money to charity.

Taking a little time to help people is much easier than you might think – and you don’t need to spend a penny to do this. Together, we can make our communities a little better. So do your best to make a difference this Christmas. You won’t regret it.