What is the OBR? Why are they meeting with Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng? Who did the Prime Minister and Chancellor meet?

From left, Chair of the OBR, Office For Budget Responsibility, Richard Hughes, member of the Budget Responsibility Committee, Andy King and Professor David Miles CBE, member of the Budget Responsibility Committee at Downing Street after a meeting with Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.

It follows a tumultuous week for the two key figures in the UK government, which saw the UK Pound (GBP) slump drastically against the US Dollar (USD).

Last week’s ‘mini-budget’ caused a calamitous shock across the UK economy, with the GBP reaching an all-time low against the USD.

Earlier today the value of the GBP almost matched last week’s low as the UK government struggles to regain control of the crisis.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a stark warning over the UK’s finances following Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does OBR stand for?

OBR stands for Office for Budget Responsibility – it is the UK’s independent watchdog of public finances. They produce forecasts for the economy based on the actions of the UK government and the Bank of England.

The OBR is set to release its latest forecast for the future of the UK economy next Friday.

Who did Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng meet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

They met with the OBR chair Richard Hughes at Downing Street, along with members of the OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee Andy King and Professor David Miles CBE.

Is that normal?

It’s very unusual. Typically the two entities are in contact through email, but this latest meeting is seen by many as a move by Liz Truss to gain some financial credibility in a bid to stabilise a volatile market.

What happened at the meeting?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the meeting the OBR said of next week’s report: "The forecast will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies.”

Afterwards the Treasury published a statement.

It said: "They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November, and the economic and fiscal outlook.

"They agreed, as is usual, to work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad