Wetherspoons to create 90 jobs in Hamilton with new pub

Wetherspoons will create up to 90 jobs in Hamilton after taking a 23,000 square foot unit in Regent Shopping Centre.

The pubs giant, which operates nearly 900 outlets across the UK, has struck a deal with commercial property agent Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) for the former Bairds unit.

Wetherspoons is expected to invest “significantly” in the site and has pledged to hire as many as 90 staff.

Tenants at the mall include M&S, Wilko, Boots, Costa and New Look.

The deal follows agreements last year which have seen the likes of Card Factory, Holland & Barrett and Hays Travel either move into the centre or increase their footprint in the building.

Ryan Kee, director of retail agency at LSH, said: “This will be very welcome news for Hamilton town and Regent Shopping Centre. Wetherspoons is an excellent brand to introduce to the area and we have no doubt that it will prove to be a popular addition to our food and beverage offering at the scheme.

"The creation of 90 jobs will have a major positive impact on the local economy.”

Bill Reid, centre manager at Regent Shopping Centre, added: “We are delighted to be making this announcement today, the latest in a series of exciting changes at the centre.

"Wetherspoons is trailblazing and we look forward to working with the team as they prepare for an opening date later this year.”