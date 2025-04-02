Westport Vets are searching the UK for animal heroes

Hugo’s Hero Award 2025 - Nominations are now open!

Hugo's Hero Award is a special award that recognises and celebrates animal heroes. This annual award was launched by Westport Veterinary Clinic in 2022. It was created in memory of Hugo the Labrador. Hugo was recognised as a hero for helping to save the life of his owner Brian Watson.

With the help of Hugo's family, we recognise and celebrate other animal heroes, and their acts of kindness to others in Hugo's memory.

We are searching for Hugo's 2025 hero!

Hugo the Hero who Hugo's Hero Award is in memory of.

Nominations can be sent to [email protected]

Please tell us:

▪️Your name and contact number

▪️The animals name

▪️The reason you are nominating them to be Hugo's Hero 2025.

▪️Nominations can also be submitted via our website:

The Hugo's Hero Award 2025 winner will be presented with a personalised Hugo's Hero Award, receive a goodie bag. and we share the winners story - their legacy - with the world.