West of Scotland care home rescue secures 40 residents and 58 staff

“We have ambitious plans to develop and grow Bankhouse Care Home so that it can continue to serve as a local asset in the Lesmahagow community for years to come”

A Lanarkshire care home has been rescued in a move that secures the ongoing care of 40 residents and preserves the jobs of 58 members of staff.

Insolvency practitioners said they had secured the sale of Bankhouse Care Home in Lesmahagow to Bellerose Care, a Glasgow-based operator of care homes. Bankhouse is a 49-bed nursing care home and was one of two Lanarkshire homes operated by MHA Auchlochan, which has been trading under the control of administrators since May 2023. The rescue deal for Bankhouse is for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s other assets include Auchlochan Garden Village, a residential retirement complex near Lesmahagow which extends to 50 acres of grounds and includes 235 flats and bungalows and extensive facilities such as a lake, woodland community centre and activities rooms. It also operates Lower Johnshill care home, which sits within the grounds of the garden village.

Blair Milne, Robert Young and James Fennessey, insolvency practitioners with accountancy firm Azets, secured the sale of Bankhouse Care Home.

Milne, joint administrator and partner with Azets, said: “The joint administrators are delighted to have secured a going concern sale of Bankhouse Care Home, preserving the employment of all 58 staff and ensuring the continued care of all residents at Bankhouse.

“The administrators would like to thank Healthcare Management Solutions for their assistance with management of the care home throughout the administration process and all the staff at Bankhouse for their loyalty and support during what has been a challenging period. We remain focused on securing a going concern sale of the remaining assets as early as possible.”

Sam McDonald, director of Bellerose Care, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired Bankhouse Care Home and look forward to working alongside the dedicated team of 58 staff members to maintain and enhance the high standard of care our residents deserve.