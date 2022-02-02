West Lothian Murray-owned wine merchant sees change of boss

A West Lothian-based wine merchant that forms part of the Murray family’s investment group has unveiled a change of boss.

By Scott Reid
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:30 pm

Livingston-based Wine Importers, part of the Murray Capital Group, said it had appointed Neil Renton as managing director.

Renton, formerly sales director, replaces Gordon White who will remain as a director before retiring at the end of 2022 after 36 years with the business.

Graeme Broom is promoted to the role of wine director and joins the leadership team. Broom has spent three years leading a project to remodel the company’s wine portfolio.

Meanwhile, Gordon Nicol joins the business as director of finance and operations from Tennent’s owner C&C Group where he was on-trade finance business partner. He will be responsible for distribution and financial accounting.

Keith Murray, executive chairman of Wine Importers, which was established in 1975, said: “Our scale and agility has allowed us to perform well in the face of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues.

“The Wine Importers team takes great pride in its deep knowledge and commitment to personal service, and we look forward to supporting the hospitality industry after a period of such turbulence and uncertainty. We anticipate unprecedented demand as the economy reopens.”

He added: “Continuity was our priority as we looked to the future and the appointments we have made ahead of Gordon White’s well-deserved retirement mean we continue in our mission of being Scotland’s most reliable wine merchant with confidence and optimism.”

The company operates from its warehouse and administration hub in Livingston.

