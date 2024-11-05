Will Payne is Managing Director of Akela Ground Engineering, part of the Akela Group

Constant innovation in construction is crucial to driving housebuilding forward in a fast-changing world, writes Will Payne

In the ever-evolving landscape of housebuilding, the need for innovative practices and techniques has never been more critical. As we strive to meet ambitious housing targets and address the pressing demand for new homes, it is essential for companies to invest in cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and futureproof the industry.

At Akela Ground Engineering, we have been working and investing to ensure that innovation and efficiency underpin everything we do. Our commitment to innovation is exemplified by our new ABeam precast foundation system, which represents a significant leap forward in construction technology. However, the importance of innovation extends far beyond any single product.

Investing in innovative practices and solutions is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it helps futureproof construction businesses by making them more adaptable to changing market conditions and regulatory requirements. By staying ahead of the curve, companies can maintain their competitive edge and ensure long-term sustainability.

Innovation also plays a vital role in creating new jobs and opportunities for upskilling the workforce. As new technologies and methods are developed and deployed, there will inevitably be a growing need for skilled professionals who can implement and manage these advancements. This will not only help to address the growing skills gap across the construction industry but also provides valuable career opportunities for workers.

Moreover, innovative practices can significantly enhance efficiency within the industry. For example, our ABeam system can dramatically reduce build times and costs. This kind of efficiency is crucial in helping developers meet tight housing targets and respond swiftly to market demands. By eliminating the need for crane platforms and hard standings, we also reduce preparatory work and associated costs, making the construction process more streamlined and cost-effective.

Weather-related delays are another common challenge in construction, often leading to extended project timelines and increased costs. Innovative solutions like ABeam address this issue by eliminating the need for insitu concrete, making it possible to install in any weather conditions. This ensures consistent progress and minimises the risk of delays, allowing projects to stay on schedule and within budget.

Sustainability is also much higher on the agenda and an important consideration in modern construction. At Akela, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact through sustainable practices. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Glasgow uses renewable ground source heating to help cure the concrete, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of our products. By utilising existing equipment for the installation process, we also minimise the need for additional resources, further enhancing our environmental credentials.

The benefits of investing in innovation are clear. It not only improves efficiency and reduces costs but also helps to futureproof businesses, create new job opportunities, and promote sustainability. As the construction industry continues to evolve, it is essential for companies to embrace innovation and invest in the development of new technologies and methods.