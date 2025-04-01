We're planning schools fit for the future to serve new communities

New housing projects require schools designed to accommodate a range of functions and services, writes ​Even Sorgjerd

As Edinburgh continues to grow and evolve, so too must its educational infrastructure. The rapid development of new housing projects in areas like Granton, Gilmerton and South Queensferry highlights a pressing need for new schools to accommodate families moving into these vibrant communities. In my role at Will Rudd Edinburgh, I am acutely aware of the challenges and opportunities this presents. Our mission is to not only meet the demand for new educational facilities but to create schools that serve as integral, multifaceted hubs within their neighbourhoods, all with reduced budgets.

Primary and secondary schools are more than just places of learning; they are the heart of their communities. They provide a sense of identity and belonging, fostering connections among students, parents, and educators. With the concept of ‘Local Living’ neighbourhoods gaining traction, it is essential that new schools are designed to be easily accessible and integrated into the fabric of the community. This approach ensures that all residents can benefit from the services and amenities that schools provide, from libraries and community centres to health and safety services.

One of the critical discussions in the realm of educational infrastructure is whether to build new schools from scratch or retrofit existing buildings. While refurbishing older buildings has significant advantages, such as limiting the embodied carbon investment required, it is becoming increasingly clear that this approach may not be sufficient in all cases. The way school buildings are now being used – as integrated community hubs – requires designs that can accommodate a range of functions and services. Retrofitting existing structures often involves significant compromises, whereas new builds can be purpose-designed to meet the specific needs of modern education.

The housing crisis in Scotland is a significant driving factor for new schools. New large-scale housing developments springing up across Edinburgh means the demand for educational facilities has never been higher. However, this issue cannot be viewed in isolation. Building 300 homes in a development without planning for new schools is counterproductive and places undue pressure on existing schools that are already at or exceeding capacity. Schools must be intrinsically linked to major housing projects, ensuring that new developments are equipped with the necessary educational infrastructure from the outset.

At Will Rudd, we have a proven track record of delivering successful education projects. Our work on Canaan Lane and Frogston primary schools, two projects located in distinctly different urban settings, exemplifies our commitment to creating high-quality educational facilities that serve the needs of growing communities.

As a Norwegian, I bring a unique perspective to the table, drawing on the innovative approaches to education building seen in my home country. Norway’s emphasis on sustainability, flexibility, and community integration provides valuable lessons that can be applied to Scotland's education projects. For instance, incorporating eco-friendly designs and materials, creating adaptable learning environments, and ensuring that schools are central to their communities are all strategies that can enhance the effectiveness and longevity of our educational infrastructure. Our work on the award-winning Passivhaus extension to Sciennes Primary School in Marchmont is a crucial step forward and also demonstrates the specific insight and expertise we can bring to education projects.

We know that the City of Edinburgh Council is committed to delivering new schools for the city and surrounding area. As we navigate the challenges of urban growth and the housing crisis, it is imperative that we work collectively and adopt a forward-thinking approach to school design. By prioritising sustainability, community integration, and adaptability, we can create educational spaces that not only meet the current demand but also support the long-term development of vibrant, cohesive communities.