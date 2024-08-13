We're laying the groundwork for a new era at Ravenscraig - ​Russell Wilkie

​Russell Wilkie says the transformation of the former industrial site in North Lanarkshire will serve as a model for regeneration projects to follow

Regeneration is key to unlocking economic growth. As a Director of Ravenscraig Limited, I am excited by the significant strides we are making in transforming the former Ravenscraig steelworks, in North Lanarkshire. Once a symbol of Scotland’s industrial prowess, Ravenscraig will become a beacon for regeneration and community revitalisation.

Ravenscraig’s transformation is not just about clearing old remnants of its industrial past. It’s about laying the groundwork for a future that offers high-quality housing, excellent transport links, and abundant educational and employment opportunities.

Like any regeneration project, a huge amount of work happens literally beneath the surface. With the site being a former industrial facility, certain parts of land at Ravenscraig requires extensive remediation before any new building and investment for future. These remediation works include the removal of remnants from steel production, as well as very deep concrete foundations.

The recent submission of a Proposal of Application Notice to North Lanarkshire Council marks a pivotal moment in this journey by preparing the land for future redevelopment. This proposal covers the remediation of 200 acres, approximately 20 per cent of the former steelworks site. Our efforts will see the extraction, recycling, and backfilling of over 600,000 cubic metres of material – enough to fill 240 Olympic swimming pools – representing a substantial investment in the community.

The regeneration of Ravenscraig is a monumental task, one of Europe's largest such initiatives. It is a joint venture involving Barratt Developments, Tata Steel, and Scottish Enterprise, with a £250 million investment to date. This collaboration underscores our commitment to creating a self-sufficient, thriving community that honours its industrial heritage while looking towards a sustainable and inclusive future.

Community engagement is at the heart of our approach. We have scheduled community consultations to ensure that residents are informed and have a voice in the development process. These sessions are vital for gathering feedback and encouraging a sense of ownership and pride among the local people. Our vision is grand, yet deeply rooted in practicality and community needs. This remediation phase of the project is crucial, with potential to unlock over 2,000 new homes.

As we progress, we are mindful of the broader economic and social benefits of regeneration. The masterplan includes not just housing, but also neighbourhood shops, employment land, transport infrastructure, education and recreational facilities. The Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, a hub for both professional athletes and local residents, exemplifies this. Additionally, new active travel links will promote sustainable transportation options, connecting Ravenscraig to surrounding areas like Motherwell, Wishaw, and Craigneuk.

This remediation is more than just a construction project; it is a testament to what can be achieved when we honour our past and invest in our future. By transforming Ravenscraig, we are not only creating a vibrant community, but also celebrating the legacy of the workers who once powered this industrial giant.

Ravenscraig's journey from a derelict industrial site to a thriving community will not happen overnight. As we continue this ambitious project, we remain dedicated to ensuring that the transformation of Ravenscraig serves as a model for regeneration projects across the UK. By fostering a collaborative, inclusive and community-focused approach, we are confident that Ravenscraig will once again be a place of pride and prosperity for the people of North Lanarkshire and beyond.