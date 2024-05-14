We’re helpling to pave the way for more senior women in science - Julie Moulsdale

​Julie Moulsdale says the journey towards gender equality in leadership roles requires honestn conversations, robust support networks and a commitment to action

Scotland’s life science sector has surpassed £10 billion turnover, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing sectors. However, while women represent half of the scientific workforce, a far lower proportion are in senior positions. Just 26 percent of CEOs are female. Time and again research shows organisations with more gender-balanced senior teams are not only fairer, but also outperform their peers. So encouraging more gender equality at a senior level in science, is not just a moral imperative but good business practice.

As a female founder of a consultancy specialising in science communications, we are always keen to walk the talk, so have established Senior Women in Science, a network to help inspire and support women in this key sector. Our clear aim is to increase the number of women in senior positions, so contributing to an even greater science superpower which supports our health, economy and society. Through sharing stories and best practice we aim to build confidence and skills to supercharge progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our most recent event was hosted by Claire Wallace, President, Research and Safety Market, Europe at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Claire has had an impressive 31-year career with this science giant whose mission is to enable their customers to make the world cleaner, healthier and safer. Claire generously shared how she had worked her way up from quality control scientist to several global leadership positions across numerous business divisions.

Women represent half of the scientific workforce, but just 26 per cent are CEOs (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

What I found most inspirational about Claire was her refreshing honesty. No matter your seniority, we all have challenges. Claire shared some great practical advice. Her guidance was to surround yourself with people smarter than you and to look after them well. Having moved to many different roles, including less scientific areas, Claire was clear that in a new role it is normal to be uncomfortable; stretching yourself might be scary, but ultimately is a positive experience and development.

This discussion also touched on the fact that women are much more likely to have caring responsibilities, whether for children or elderly relatives. Most of the women shared an experience about the challenges of juggling work and family. Many praised great bosses for their support, or recounted conversations to decide which person in the relationship would take a step back in their career to allow the other to rise through the ranks.

Unfortunately it isn’t possible to have it all; choices and sacrifices need to be made. But we need to keep challenging the traditional narrative around gender roles, care and work. Why is it still mum who automatically gets the call from school if kids are sick? Claire’s advice? Teach them not just to call for mum, but to also shout “daddy”!

This event and others in future provide an important opportunity to connect, share experiences, and learn. They also highlight the importance of visibility. It’s hard to be what you can’t see. This network aims to address that. Seeing someone in a role to which you aspire can be a powerful motivator and a clear counter to the industry's gender biases.

​Julie Moulsdale, Founder of Senior Women in Science and Managing Director at Perceptive Communicators

The journey towards gender equality in leadership is ongoing and complex. It requires honest conversations, robust support networks, and a commitment to action. Events and networks like Senior Women in Science provide inspiration and practical advice. For those of us who have the privilege of shaping these conversations, it’s a reminder of the responsibility we carry – not just to advocate for change but to be part of it, helping to ensure that women in science achieve their potential not just for their benefit but for the benefit of us all.