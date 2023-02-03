Wedding venue set in castle on outskirts of Edinburgh to expand with multi-million investment

An award-winning wedding and events venue set in a castle on the outskirts of Edinburgh is expanding following a £3.4 million investment.

Carlowrie Castle, close to the village of Kirkliston, was built in 1852 in the Scottish Baronial style and boasts 21 bedrooms. The exclusive-use venue has been awarded a string of accolades in recent years including being crowned one of the top three venues in Europe at the International Hotel Awards.

Work funded by the investment from the Cumberland Building Society will see the venue welcome more guests and offer a greater choice of accommodation. The upgrades are already underway and the work is due to complete this year. A formerly derelict stables block located inside a walled garden in the castle grounds has been restored to house seven ensuite bedrooms, while five modern cabins and a sauna will be erected, offering accommodation for a further ten people.

In addition to facilitating the expansion of the castle itself, the investment from the Cumberland has enabled founder and chief executive Andrew Marshall to broaden Carlowrie Group’s portfolio through the launch of Edinburgh Street Food. He said: “We have worked with the Cumberland to create new accommodation options for our guests at Carlowrie Castle in order to meet growing demand. I look forward to further opportunities to collaborate as we continue to grow and evolve the Carlowrie Group in the years to come.”

Based in Carlisle and established in 1850, the Cumberland Building Society is ranked as the UK’s tenth largest building society.