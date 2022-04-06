Weber Shandwick’s Scottish MD takes on new role amid raft of changes at PR firm

Natalie Buxton, Neil Sparks, Helen Bennett, Suzanne Gilson and Kirsten Newman of Weber Shandwick. Picture: John Wigley

Natalie Buxton has been promoted to the newly created role of UK network managing director. She will retain her current role as managing director of Weber Shandwick Scotland, while taking on the responsibility of connecting the firm’s UK offices in London, Manchester and Scotland around “key initiatives and programmes”.

Buxton has been at the PR and marketing firm for 15 years and has driven campaigns for brands including the Royal Society of Chemistry, CityFibre, Caledonian Sleeper and Quality Meat Scotland.

The promotion will see her work closely with Helen Bennett, who also moves from her role as managing director, London to the newly created role of UK chief executive.

The firm said Buxton’s promotion comes on the back of a string of new client wins and consultant hires across its Scotland offices.

Buxton said: “Weber Shandwick has the strongest UK footprint of any global agency which puts us in an influential position as both an employer and trusted partner to our clients.

“I truly believe that the talent across our network is second to none and by harnessing local and global insights, we bring real benefit to the people and businesses we work with.

“That’s why my priority over the coming months is to foster even greater collaboration across our UK teams to deliver work that’s true to our values and drives meaningful impact for clients.”

A number of new leadership roles across the UK business have been announced including Suzanne Gilson who joins as UK chief financial officer; Neil Flash as chief operating officer for Weber Shandwick UK; while Dean Gallagher has been promoted to managing director, Weber Shandwick Manchester.

Bennett said: “Under Natalie’s stewardship, our operations in Scotland have gone from strength to strength and I’m delighted that our wider UK business will now benefit from her expertise and talent.

Since Buxton took over as Scotland managing director in 2019, the agency has expanded its media, public affairs and digital services teams. The consultancy also signed up to the Young Person’s Guarantee in 2021.

