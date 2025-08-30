We operate at the cutting EDGE of Scottish tech scene

​​Melissa Gray says Techscaler aims to give comprehensive support to innovative startups

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strategic partnerships form the backbone of thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems, creating synergies that amplify support for innovative businesses – a model that is integral to our strategy and operations at CodeBase and the Techscaler programme we run for the Scottish Government.

Funded by the Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, and private donors, the prestigious competition has supported over 700 early stage Scottish businesses since 2014, delivering over £29 million in award funding during that time. And just this week, the Scottish Government announced an additional £3.6m of funding for EDGE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Techscaler’s collaboration with Scottish EDGE is strategically important as it unites Scotland’s leading tech scaling platform with the nation’s premier funding competition, aligning with Techscaler’s mission to accelerate Scotland’s tech ecosystem by ensuring that innovative startups receive comprehensive support – from educational programmes and mentorship to funding.

Shifted Group, winners of the inaugural Techscaler Young EDGE Award in May (Picture: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Now in its third year, Techscaler supports over 1,200 startups who have collectively raised over £120m since 2023, and Scottish EDGE is one of over 60 related partnerships we have in place.

Key focus areas include cross-promotion of support opportunities for entrepreneurs, facilitating connections to co-develop educational programmes, events, and community resources. Eligible Scottish EDGE winners get direct access to Techcaler’s educational programmes and mentorship services, while early stage startups engaged with Techscaler receive targeted support to pursue Scottish EDGE funding.

The strategic alignment supports the broader ambitions of the Scottish Government to cultivate a thriving, interconnected ecosystem that spans all regions of Scotland, ensuring that no innovative business is left without the kind of support needed for sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One flagship element of the partnership is the Techscaler sponsored Young EDGE Award, a £15,000 prize specifically designed to support innovative tech businesses led by founders under the age of 30, with a view to nurturing Scotland’s next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

Melissa Gray, SVP Ecosystem Partnerships, CodeBase​​​​​​​

The inaugural Techscaler Young EDGE Award was won by Shifted Group, a staffing platform for the hospitality industry founded by University of Glasgow student Cian Smith and Napier University graduate Callum Leith. Their innovative app connects venues needing staff with pre-vetted employees, eliminating traditional agency requirements and paperwork – exemplifying the type of tech innovation our partnership aims to support.

At Scottish EDGE’s 25th round in May, 18 of the award winners were also Techscaler members, representing combined winnings of around £400,000.

As Scottish EDGE CEO Evelyn McDonald puts it: “At Scottish EDGE we believe that access to the right blend of funding, education, and community support enables ambitious founders to thrive. Our partnership with Techscaler, including the Techscaler Young EDGE Award, is a powerful example of how collaboration across Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem can open more doors for early-stage businesses, encourage inclusive engagement, and accelerate growth. We are confident this partnership will continue to deliver results, nurturing the next generation of innovative companies that will strengthen Scotland’s reputation as a place to start and scale your business.”