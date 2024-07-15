Engineering education cultivates a mindset of innovation and problem-solving which is increasingly valuable in an ever-changing world, says Dr Alan MacBeath

In a time marked by rapid technological advancements and complex global challenges, the significance of engineering education cannot be overstated. As society evolves, engineers play a pivotal role in driving innovation, solving pressing problems, and shaping a sustainable future, hence the demand for skilled engineers will only continue to grow.

Bridging theoretical knowledge with real-world solutions, engineering addresses issues ranging from climate change and renewable energy to healthcare and urban infrastructure. It is an equally important contributor to Scotland’s economic success, with Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills understood by Government to be critical to the future prosperity of the nation.

Furthermore, engineering education cultivates a mindset of innovation and problem-solving which is increasingly valuable in an ever-changing world. Engineers possess the ability to think critically, adapt to new technologies, and collaborate across disciplines, making them indispensable in diverse industries and sectors. Whether designing sustainable infrastructure, developing advanced technologies, or addressing public health crises, engineers will be at the forefront of innovation and progress.

​The demand for new engineers will only increase (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

As such, a recent report from Engineering UK predicts that engineering occupations are projected to increase by a further 2.8 per cent by 2030, adding 173,000 net new jobs across the UK. However, with more roles, I cannot help fear for the creeping gap between such demand and the number of qualified engineers, with 19.5 per cent of engineers currently working in the UK due to retire by 2026. This imbalance between a skilled workforce and jobs leaves a serious gap in industry knowledge and experience, and risks Scotland’s ability to enjoy national and international success in the engineering sector.

In my opinion, intrinsic to bridging this gap is introducing the world of engineering to pupils at high school level. That is why Lomond School is proud to have recently introduced a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Mechanical Engineering, reaffirming our commitment to fostering the next generation of the engineering workforce. The course is delivered as part of our International Baccalaureate Careers Programme (IBCP), which gives pupils the chance to study college-level vocational courses or a diploma, in addition to SQA qualifications. It is a two-year programme which instils a solid foundation of engineering in pupils with a fundamental goal of inspiring them to pursue higher education or a career within the field.

Through a blend of academic and practical studies, internships, and industry partnerships, we are ensuring students gain practical experience and develop the interdisciplinary skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce. We are also embarking on long-term collaboration with industry partners in the west of Scotland, leveraging our Helensburgh location and its proximity to Faslane Naval Base and the Clyde Estuary — a centre for engineering, apprenticeships, and innovation.

By forging strong ties with local businesses, the school aims to create opportunities for students to engage in real-world projects, internships, and mentorship programmes, ensuring that they graduate with the practical skills and industry connections needed to thrive in the competitive engineering landscape.

Dr Alan MacBeath, Head of Faculty for Physical Sciences at Lomond School

Engineering education transcends national boundaries, fostering global citizenship and collaboration, and by embracing diversity and promoting cross-cultural understanding from our campus on the banks of Loch Lomond, we are not only preparing our students for careers, but empowering them to become leaders and changemakers who will shape the world for generations to come.