We need a new culture of learning in the era of AI

The integration of gen AI in businesses is not just a tech upgrade but a cultural transfromation, writes Stuart Chalmers

Gen AI will undoubtedly change the nature of work, with the potential to double UK economic growth during the next 15 years. Employees are already showing more desire to use gen AI tools at work and in their personal lives – perhaps to generate code or content at a fraction of the time they used to – but if we ask employers and employees about what that change will look like in a decade from now, it’s clear organisations are still working it out.

Trust will be a cornerstone to an organisation’s success with

AI – especially in the future of AI agents. People don’t tend to intrinsically trust new technology on its own – not until they understand its capabilities and reasoning processes, ensuring both safety and the accuracy of its outputs. Currently only a third of UK employees believe their leaders will make responsible decisions about how to use gen AI in business – a trust gap that needs to close.

It is gen AI’s partnership with people that amplifies its value (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

The journey to building trust involves not only reskilling workers to become more proficient with technology but also shifting the culture of learning at work. When it comes to generative AI, instead of a top-down approach as with previous technology rollouts, enterprises can deploy it with a people-centric strategy.

What’s special is that gen AI is inherently a learning technology. It can enhance and advance its knowledge over time, ultimately improving its usefulness over time. That learning process is iterative and completely reliant on clean and accurate data – and it’s the partnership with people that amplifies its value.

For Scottish businesses investing in AI, they then must leverage this new energy for learning, which will require specific strategies they can adopt, and key considerations for maintaining engagement and trust with technology. This means fostering a culture where employees are not just passive recipients of change but active participants in the transformation. As employees are encouraged to experiment and develop new ideas, this shift not only improves job satisfaction and purpose – but drives innovation itself.

The Road to Reskilling with AI

Stuart Chalmers, Co-Lead at Accenture Scotland (Picture: John Need)

Accenture research shows that despite 70 per cent of Scottish organisations piloting gen AI in at least one function, there are still 15 per cent of Scottish workers who did not receive digital skills training in the past two years.

There is a clear responsibility then to bridge the gap between the capabilities of workforce and AI and equip people with skills to use AI tools effectively. It might sound simple – but involving employees in the planning and decision-making processes ensures that they feel valued and heard. The most valuable tool you have right now is the knowledge your people have about their jobs: where there are potential efficiencies, and what they like doing the most.

Clear communication about the long-term vision and the benefits of AI can help alleviate concerns and build support. Your goal? That employees should see the value in reskilling and understand how it aligns with their personal and professional goals.

Empowering Employees with AI

Reinventing talent and embracing a skills-based organisation is not just the job of HR – it’s a business-wide transformation. Scottish businesses can adopt several strategies to empower employees with AI. For example, employees should have a clear understanding of the new expectations that come with AI integration. This not only helps in setting goals but also in maintaining motivation and a sense of purpose.

Clear policies about the use of AI at work are essential, even if the business plans to take a gradual approach. Transparency is key to building trust and ensuring that employees feel comfortable with new technologies. Prioritising employees buy-in through open communication and soliciting feedback can further enhance engagement.

Finally, rewarding employees for discovering or building the best automations, businesses can surface new ideas. This approach not only drives innovation but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among employees. You might just stumble on your next brainwave, work hack, or star product, from the people who know your processes and customers the most.

A cultural, not technological, upgrade

The integration of gen AI in businesses is not just a technological upgrade but a cultural transformation. We need to change the mentality from automation to equipping people with the power to automate – giving them the tools to innovate, reimagine new ways to do things and be the people behind the progress from the ground up.

As organisations navigate this transition, they must prioritise trust, transparency, and continuous learning. The benefits are there for the taking – it could lead to enhanced employee engagement, increased productivity, and greater competitiveness.