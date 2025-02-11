We must close the yawning gender gap in science leadership

Marie Curie, pioneer in the fields of radiation, radioactivity and radiology, working in her laboratory at the Sorbonne in Paris in 1898 (Picture: Culture Club/Getty Images)

​​Julie Moulsdale says younger women need to see high-profile, visible role models to help foster their own career ambitions

Science has always been a catalyst for progress, shaping the way we understand and navigate the world. Yet, for centuries, the contributions of women in science have been overlooked, and despite many efforts, a yawning gender gap at a senior level in science persists.

Today we celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This acknowledges the impact of female scientists. But why do we need days like this and initiatives like Senior Women in Science (SWIS), established by Perceptive Communicators, which aims to help move the needle on the number of women in senior positions?

Women have been at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs throughout history, often overcoming significant additional barriers to make their mark. Marie Curie pioneered research into radioactivity, Rosalind Franklin played a crucial role in discovering DNA’s structure. Closer to home, June Almeida started her career as a technician at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary, then went on to pioneer research, identifying a group of viruses that were later named coronavirus in 1966, over 50 years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this major achievement and her additional vital contributions to the diagnosis of diseases including hepatitis B, HIV and rubella, very few people are aware of her amazing scientific contributions which positively impact on so many people.

​Julie Moulsdale is founder of Senior Women in Science (SWIS) and managing director of Perceptive Communicators

Having worked in communications for over three three decades and interacted professionally with hundreds of men and women, in my experience women are naturally more risk averse and so usually reluctant to put their head above the parapet. They tend to believe that their good work will speak for itself rather than take a higher profile (and so riskier) approach. In my experience women are often reluctant to discuss their own achievements and successes. My view is that this reluctance is driven by societal pressure on women to be liked before anything else, including at work.

But we know that it’s hard to be what you can’t see. Without visible female leaders, younger women report that the highest levels of science seem out of reach, so there are wider considerations. This lack of representation can discourage talented individuals from advancing in their careers, ultimately depriving the scientific community of additional talent and perspectives.

By supporting and amplifying the achievements of women in science, initiatives like SWIS ensure that female leaders are not just present but more visible—inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. High-profile role models challenge outdated stereotypes and encourage more women to pursue leadership positions.

It is also important to address the gender leadership disparity as it limits not only the women who are locked out of senior positions, but also the potential of the whole scientific community. It is well proven that more diverse leadership fosters innovation, better decision-making, improved and more inclusive research outcomes.

Research consistently shows that gender-diverse leadership teams drive better economic performance. A McKinsey & Company study found that organisations with diverse management teams are 25 per cent more likely to outperform their competitors. Likewise, Credit Suisse reported that companies with at least one female board member see higher financial returns and greater stability.

Diversity in leadership brings a broader range of perspectives, improving problem-solving and innovation. Gender-balanced teams are more likely to consider ethical implications, explore alternative approaches, and produce research that benefits a wider population. However, unconscious bias, limited mentorship, and ingrained workplace cultures often prevent women from reaching senior positions.

Organisations like SWIS play a crucial role in ensuring that women are not just part of science but play a key role in leading it. A gender-balanced scientific community is not just a matter of fairness – it enhances innovation, economic success, and the quality of scientific research. By supporting female leadership, promoting role models, and equipping women with the skills to communicate effectively, we can create a future where science benefits from the full potential of all talented minds – regardless of gender.

