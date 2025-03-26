Water retailer commits to Race at Work Charter

One of the UK’s largest water retailers has pledged its support to improving racial equality and inclusion in the workplace by signing up to the Race at Work Charter.

Edinburgh-based Business Stream joined the Race at Work initiative, led by Business in the Community (BITC), as part of its on-going commitment to embedding an inclusive and diverse working environment.

Launched in 2018, the Race at Work Charter was created to tackle barriers faced by Black, Asian, Mixed Race and other ethnically diverse employees.

The Charter sets out key actions that businesses can take to drive meaningful change, including fair recruitment practices, transparent career progression opportunities and leadership accountability in promoting racial equality.

In 2021, the Charter was expanded to include allyship and inclusive supply chain commitments, further strengthening its approach to driving meaningful change.

Gail Cockburn, People Director at Business Stream said: “Signing the Race at Work Charter is an important milestone in our journey to building an even more inclusive organisation.

“We recognise the responsibility we have in driving change and are committed to embedding these principles across our business, so that everyone feels valued, heard, and supported.”

By signing the Race at Work Charter, Business Stream is committing to capturing and monitoring ethnicity data to help identify and address any diversity gaps within its workforce. Its leadership team will actively champion racial equality, having assigned an Executive Sponsor. And the business has pledged to ensure there are no barriers within its hiring processes, by continuing to identify ways to make its recruitment processes fairer and more transparent.

Elspeth Hendry, Scotland Lead at Business in the Community said: “Businesses have a crucial role to play in tackling racial inequality in the workplace and commitments like the Race at Work Charter help drive positive and lasting change.

“By signing up, Business Stream are taking meaningful steps to embed equity and inclusion into their policies, processes, and culture.

“We look forward to working with them as they implement their commitments and continue to build a fairer and more inclusive workplace for all.”