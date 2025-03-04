Water Direct unveils bold new brand direction to strengthen business continuity and emergency water solutions

A refreshed identity marks the next chapter in Water Direct’s 27-year journey, signalling the company’s commitment to making business continuity planning as essential as emergency response in the face of rising water supply challenges.

Water Direct, the UK’s leader in alternative water supply solutions, has unveiled a new brand and website, marking a significant milestone in its evolution.

This move reinforces the company’s longstanding expertise in alternative water solutions and business contingency planning - ensuring that businesses, utilities, and communities always have access to clean, safe drinking water when they need it most.

With the UK’s water infrastructure under increasing strain and supply disruptions becoming more frequent, the company is placing business continuity at the core of its strategy. Central to this is strengthening the supply chain by expanding its infrastructure with strategically located service hubs and a robust nationwide logistics network - extending reach and capability at every level.

Adam Johnson, CEO of Water Direct

Adam Johnson, CEO of Water Direct, said: “Resilience isn’t just about responding to a crisis - it’s about preparing for it. As supply challenges become more frequent, we are focusing on business continuity as a central pillar of our service offering.

“A part of our ambition is to embed resilience within water supply planning and drive greater awareness of the need to prepare for water supply interruptions – just as businesses plan for cyberattacks or power outages. Our new brand reflects this commitment.”

Beyond Emergency Response: A Future-Proofed Water Strategy

As Water Direct continues to be the go-to provider for alternative water solutions, the company is strengthening its business continuity service offering and leveraging strategic partnerships to fortify its increasingly diverse supply chain, ensuring businesses and water companies can be confident in their backup plans before, during, and after supply disruptions.

New look for Water Direct

Adam added: “Our new brand isn’t a change in who we are - it’s an evolution. We are leveraging our decades of expertise in alternative water supply to provide future-proofed, strategic support services while strengthening our industry partnerships to build a more resilient water supply chain.”

A New Website for a New Era

Alongside the brand refresh, Water Direct has unveiled a fully redesigned website. Serving as a one-stop hub for businesses and utilities seeking alternative water supply solutions, the site will also showcase the company’s latest solutions and innovations.

With several groundbreaking innovations in development, it will soon introduce new transformative response services and real-time asset monitoring tools, offering businesses a smarter, more proactive approach to incident management.