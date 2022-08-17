Waste management leader reaches south with key acquisition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denholm Environmental Limited (a Denholm Energy subsidiary) has acquired Carlisle-based specialist industrial services experts, Andidrain Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The move is seen as key to further increasing the company’s foothold in traditional markets and growing its UK presence to reach from the Scottish Highlands to the English Midlands.

Andidrain Ltd was formed by Andrew Little in 1990 and has an enviable reputation for reliable, ethical and high-quality service provision.

Andrew will remain with the company for at least the next two years to ensure a smooth transition for both staff and customers.

All 52 Andidrain Ltd personnel will transfer to Denholm Environmental in due course taking the company-wide permanent headcount to 200 across its Aberdeenshire headquarters in Inverurie and operational sites in Carlisle, Grangemouth and Invergordon.

The acquisition – the third in three years for Denholm Environmental – will also increase tanker capacity by one third and will add some 30 plus vehicles, including High Volume Combination (HVC) rigid tankers and vacuum tankers, to existing capabilities.

Brian Ritchie, Managing Director of Denholm Environmental, said: “The acquisition of Andidrain Ltd continues our growth trajectory, adding geographical presence, scale and additional specialised service offerings to what we already offer throughout Scotland.

"The two crucial factors in fulfilling this strategy are the right people and the right locations, and the acquisition of Andidrain meets both those criteria.

“I look forward to working with Andrew and the rest of the team over the coming months and years to grow the business into a truly UK-wide offering.

“ All successful acquisitions are based on communal values and the exceptional ethical and professional values of Andidrain perfectly align with our own.”

Michael Beveridge, Denholm Energy Services Group CEO, added: “We are delighted to welcome the team at Andidrain into our portfolio of businesses.

"The acquisition is in line with our strategy of building a market leading, national specialist industrial service and liquid waste management business, through our subsidiary Denholm Environmental, and is the third acquisition in this sector in the last three years following on from the successful acquisitions of MSIS Group and Hazco Environmental.”

Andrew Little, Managing Director of Andidrain, said: “We are delighted to be joining Denholm Environmental. We see this as a great move for both companies and our clients, and I look forward to working with the team at Denholm over the coming months.”

Denholm Environmental are a Specialist Industrial Service provider across the Oil & Gas Production, Drilling, Petrochemical, Civil, Construction, Public, Healthcare and Food and Drink Sectors.