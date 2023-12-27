An entertainment group billed as the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe has completed a major refurb at a key Edinburgh site, including the introduction of nearly 1,000 luxury leather recliner seats. Vue Edinburgh Omni has introduced the deluxe offering in all 12 screens on site, with each of the 976 new luxury seats also boasting a fold-away table and cup-holder. The firm said it means both of its sites in the city – the other being Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal – are now fully installed with luxury recliner seating. Vue Edinburgh Omni boss Robert Smith said: “The transformation will allow film fans to enjoy a fantastic trip to the big screen in the best seats possible.”

Vue Entertainment says it has 92 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, with more than 850 screens, and offering screenings including opera, ballet, musicals, national theatre, live streaming of sporting events, and concerts. In a half-year update in August, it said total admissions were up 8.3 per cent year on year to 34.3 million, with revenue growing by nearly a quarter to £376.6 million, and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation after leases of £23.3m, an increase from £7m. It added that the UK and Ireland achieved number one market share for event content. It is part of Vue International, which originated in 1999 and completed a recapitalisation at the start of 2023.