Volt Group Scotland and HDM Energies partner to provide Zero Capex Solar for Scottish businesses

Volt Group Scotland, a Glasgow-based electrical installation business, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HDM Energies, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, to offer businesses, property portfolio owners, and local authorities across Scotland the opportunity to install rooftop solar panels with zero capital expenditure (CapEx).

Volt Group Scotland will supply, install, and maintain high-quality solar panels for commercial properties without any initial investment from businesses through HDM Energies' ‘Energy for All’ scheme. This initiative is designed to help companies transition to sustainable energy solutions seamlessly and affordably through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Since 2019, Volt Group Scotland has been a prominent provider of domestic and commercial solar panel installations throughout Scotland. Known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Volt Group offers a comprehensive range of services, including installation, maintenance, and repairs of solar energy systems. Their reputation for delivering exceptional service makes them an ideal partner for HDM Energies' expansion into the Scottish market.

This partnership introduces an innovative financing option through a PPA with HDM Energies, allowing Volt Group Scotland’s business customers to benefit from solar energy with zero capital expenditure.

Through the Energy for All scheme, Volt Group will install the rooftop solar PV system for free, and businesses will purchase the electricity generated by the solar panels at a low, fixed-rate that is guaranteed for the length of their contract. By adopting this model, businesses can enjoy reduced energy bills and a smaller carbon footprint, and receive continuous maintenance support from Volt Group Scotland.

Colin MacLean, Renewables Manager of Volt Group Scotland, commented: "We are excited to collaborate with HDM Energies to expand our services and offer more enterprises across Scotland, regardless of their size or budget, the opportunity to access clean, renewable energy through a power purchase agreement."

Dan Rogers, CEO of HDM Energies, added: "There is tremendous potential for businesses to harness renewable energy, and we are thrilled to bring the 'Energy for All' scheme to Scotland. Partnering with Volt Group ensures that businesses here can now access solar solutions with expert installation and year-round maintenance, without the financial burden of upfront costs."

This collaboration between Volt Group Scotland and HDM Energies marks a significant step towards a greener future for Scottish businesses, promoting the adoption of renewable energy and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.