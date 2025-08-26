Vital Kirkwall AutoLink project takes off with £130,000 of government backing

One of the UK’s leading autonomous technology specialists has secured over £130,000 of funding from The Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) Pathfinder – Enhancements programme to develop a business case for the Kirkwall AutoLink.

Aurrigo International plc, which already works with seven airports across the world, will kick-off a new project that will explore the feasibility of deploying a connected and autonomous, zero-emission shuttle service between Kirkwall Harbour and Kirkwall Airport in Orkney.

Led by Urban Foresight and with support from HITRANS, this rural mobility initiative will assess technical viability, regulatory requirements, commercial models, and local acceptance of operating a No User in Charge (NUIC) shuttle in a remote island context.

With over 90% of airport passengers currently relying on private cars, the study aims to support decarbonisation and integrated transport strategies through a scalable, community-led approach.

Aurrigo International’s Auto-Cargo® and Auto-DollyTug®

A comprehensive Outline Business Case (OBC) will inform the potential for a future demonstration deployment.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International plc, commented: "Autonomous technology has the potential to provide important transport links whilst cutting down the carbon footprint of airports – especially in rural locations.

“Kirkwall Airport is rapidly expanding and will be increasing passenger numbers, which means there is a real need to explore different ways of getting people to and from the airport. This project will provide valuable real-world insight and intelligence that we can work into future solutions, solutions that are close to becoming an everyday sight in aviation.”

Kirkwall AutoLink is one of four Aurrigo International projects that have been awarded a total of £1m of funding to accelerate sustainable airport and transport innovations.

Grants from The Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) Pathfinder – Enhancements programme and Innovate UK’s Launchpad programme will see the company deliver simulation, feasibility studies and real-world vehicle trials at East Midlands Airport and closer to its home in the West Midlands.

They will involve close collaboration with leading industry partners International Airlines Group (IAG), Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRAINS) and Urban Foresight.

David Keene went on to add: "These awards reflect our commitment to building the next generation of intelligent, sustainable, and scalable transport systems that operate in both urban and airside operations.

“From immersive VR for airside training to real-world AV deployments and rural mobility innovation, we're proud to be working with exceptional partners across the UK to bring transformative change to both aviation and ground transport.”

Mark Cracknell, Programme Director at Zenzic, added his support: “We are delighted with the exciting projects selected through the CAM Pathfinder Feasibility Studies and Enhancements funding competitions.

“Aurrigo is a fantastic example of the calibre of company leading the way for the UK CAM sector and we're very excited to share the news of their project successes.

“The deployment of Connected and Automated Mobility solutions has incredible potential to improve commercial and public transport, while potentially providing a huge boost to the UK economy.”

