Views urged on fresh proposals for Hunterston Parc site in North Ayrshire

The proposals for the Hunterston Port and Resource Campus (Hunterston Parc) site in North Ayrshire come just days after owner Peel Ports Clydeport signed an agreement that could see a major facility built there to produce cables for offshore renewables.

The original masterplan for the site was unveiled in 2019 and drew more than 140 responses. Peel Ports Clydeport is now looking for comments on the fresh set of proposals it said it had developed following detailed engagement with the local community and other stakeholders.

Peel Ports Clydeport director Jim McSporran said: “Hunterston Parc offers an unrivalled combination of space, facilities and connectivity for Scottish industry with energy at its heart.

The proposed Hunterston Parc site in Ayrshire could eventually support thousands of jobs. Picture: contributed.

“We’ve got nearly 1,000 acres with a third of that comprising brownfield land ready for development. It’s a fantastic opportunity for regeneration and enhancement of natural capital for North Ayrshire and beyond over the next 20 years.”

Last week the company announced an option agreement with XLCC for a 70-acre facility to include two factories producing state-of-the-art high voltage direct current cable for use in the subsea transmission of renewable energy.

This facility, which has entered the planning process with North Ayrshire Council, would result in the creation of 900 permanent jobs, and 400 more during the construction phase in what is a high unemployment area.

“The recently-announced XLCC deal option would give us an important anchor tenant, but we are also close to other major deals currently under non-disclosure agreements. Hunterston is a site with a level of infrastructure assets unique to the UK and possibly Europe, and we believe its time has come,” said Mr McSporran.

One of the key elements of the Hunterston Parc framework is a research and development campus offering an incubator space for new research mainly in the blue and green economy including renewable energy and aquaculture.

The development of Hunterston Parc is part of a wider programme with the Ayrshire Growth Deal, offering around £250 million – of which £18m is allocated for Hunterston – for the Ayrshire region to level up to other parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK.