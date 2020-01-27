Viewers set for 140 more Antiques Road Trip episodes after bumper STV Productions order

STV Productions has come up trumps after securing a significant order for two of its television series, from the BBC.

The Glasgow-based group said the contract for Antiques Road Trip and spin-off Celebrity Antiques Road Trip was the largest ever order for the two series.

Four new series of the popular long-running show have been confirmed for BBC One, along with two series of the celebrity version, for BBC Two. The six new series – spanning 140 episodes in total – will air over the next two years.

The latest commission marks the production of series 21 to 24 of Antiques Road Trip, which will follow the country’s top antiques experts as they return for a scenic road trip across the UK.

The tenth and 11th series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will feature a new line-up of hopeful celebs turned antique hunters. Previous series have featured a host of famous faces, including Jennifer Saunders, Al Murray, Tom Conti, Judy Murray and Charles Dance.

David Mortimer, managing director of STV Productions, said: “Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity sister series perform incredibly well for the BBC and we’re thrilled to have secured a 140-episode deal over two years.

“As we continue with our growth strategy to establish STV Productions as a major player in the independent production sector, this significant commission for two returning series that never fail to deliver ratings, is fantastic news.”

Craig Hunter, creative director, factual at STV Productions, said the deal provided the firm with “the opportunity to develop new talent both on and off screen – vital for the creative industry in Scotland”.

He added: “Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are the engine room to our production company and I’m thrilled to be leading them into this next phase of their production life cycle.”

Bumper

Head of BBC daytime and early peak, Carla-Maria Lawson, said: “Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are ‘appointment to view TV’, so I’m over the moon we can bring viewers this bumper haul of new episodes to BBC One and Two.”

Meanwhile, John Redshaw has been appointed executive producer, daytime for STV Productions and will oversee the new 140-episode commission. He has worked with major broadcasters on a raft of successful series including quiz and popular-factual programmes for BBC daytime.

Lucy Hazzard has been hired as director of development. Previously head of factual development at Two Rivers Media, Hazzard oversaw the growth of the firm’s documentary output.

Earlier this month, STV’s production arm snapped up a stake in drama producer Two Cities Television, the company behind critically acclaimed Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Founded in 2016, Two Cities is led by Michael Jackson – the former controller of BBC One and BBC Two and former chief executive of Channel 4 – and creative director Stephen Wright, formerly head of drama for BBC Northern Ireland where he was executive producer of Line of Duty and The Fall and commissioned Bodyguard.

STV Productions has initially acquired a minority equity stake in Two Cities.

