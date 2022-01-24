Victorian hotel overlooking Edinburgh’s Meadows park reopens after £1 million revamp

Built in 1861, The Bruntsfield was formerly three connecting homes. The hotel, previously the Best Western Plus Bruntsfield, was bought by Castleforge Partners in May 2021. In September, the owner appointed new management company Axiom Hospitality to refurbish, reposition and operate the property.

The Bruntsfield will also be affiliated with World Hotels, a collection of independent hotels in 200 destinations worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Bruce, the revamped hotel’s general manager, said: “Guests will feel as though they are being welcomed into our home when they arrive at The Bruntsfield. Our extensive refurbishment is inspired by our heritage and our neighbourhood, located in the centre of Bruntsfield itself, with a truly Scottish feel and is perfectly located for both leisure and business breaks in the city.”

The refurbished Bruntsfield property has launched following a seven-figure investment.

Alex Pritchard, co-chief executive of Axiom Hospitality, added: “After the past two years, we’ve noticed guests wanting to explore more than ever before. Therefore, we’re delighted to be able to launch The Bruntsfield at this time, providing travellers with a homely base to discover the city of Edinburgh, along with personalised and friendly service.”

The 72-bedroom hotel, which overlooks Bruntsfield Links and the Meadows, has been designed by Aspinall Creative Design Consultants.

In September, it emerged that a hotel on one of Edinburgh’s grandest streets was to undergo a major overhaul after being acquired by Castleforge Partners.

The property investment firm snapped up the Crowne Plaza hotel on Royal Terrace, noting that the establishment was located close to the new £1 billion St James Quarter development.

Property and investment management group JLL advised on the deal, the value of which was not disclosed.

Matt Lederer, hotel acquisitions director for Castleforge Partners, said: “We are thrilled to add the Crowne Plaza to our portfolio of hotels. It is in a prime location in one of the most exciting areas of Edinburgh and we are looking forward to working with Axiom and IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the best out of this hotel for guests, staff and investors alike.

“Now is a particularly exciting time to be investing in hotels as the tourism industry shows signs of recovery from the pandemic.”

A message from the Editor: