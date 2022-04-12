Vialex expands operation with hire of legal expert Scott Moncur

Edinburgh-based legal services firm Vialex is broadening its offering to clients with an expansion of its legal service advisory work in the financial services industry.

Tuesday, 12th April 2022

It has recently welcomed experienced lawyer Scott Moncur as Head of Financial Services and Sustainable Development, a newly-created position.

Mr Moncur joins from Medici Legal Advisors, a boutique law firm specialising in digital disruption and FinTech.

Originally from Inverness, he has more than three decades of financial service industry blue chip experience, gained from working throughout the UK with FTSE 100 firms as an in-house counsel, and with prominent law firms in Scotland.

Commenting on his new role in the Capital, Mr Moncur said: “All sectors of the financial services industry continue to respond to the challenge to deliver products and services to meet ever-changing customer need.

“I am excited to be at Vialex and to work with clients promoting and responding to that challenge.”

