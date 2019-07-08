Vegan Glasgow start-up wins major supply deal with Brakes

Meat-free start-up Daring Foods has joined forces with one of Scotland’s largest food service providers to capitalise on the burgeoning vegan meals market.

The Glasgow firm’s agreement with Brakes Scotland will see its vegan food products made available to more than 8,900 restaurants, cafes, schools, pubs and hotels.

Brakes will become the first food service provider to take on Daring’s full range of meat alternatives, which include mince, nuggets and burgers.

The wholesaler said that demand for meat alternatives has already risen by 300 per cent in 2019, as consumers increasingly choose to eat less meat.

Meanwhile Daring forecasts that it will have supplied the equivalent of 10 per cent of the UK population with plant-based food by 2020.

Its range of red meat, chicken and fish alternatives are made from wheat and potato protein and are dairy and egg-free, with no palm oil, genetically modified organisms, hormones or antibiotics.

Daring already counts Fairmont St Andrews hotel and restaurant chain Tony Macaroni as clients.

Daring Foods founder Ross Mackay said: “The response to our products has been phenomenal – even the most militant meat-eaters struggle to tell the difference.

“Plant-based options aren’t just for alternative cafes anymore. They are for everyone and this distribution deal proves this. The more people who try our food, the easier it will be to dispel myths and challenge norms. Plant-based eating isn’t going away, and neither are we.”

John McLintock, operations director for Brakes Scotland, added: “Vegan and plant-based products are on the rise, and we want to continually offer our customers innovative products that meet current market trends.

“This is the largest vegan range we have listed from one supplier. With the expertise of Daring Foods available in terms of training and their unique point of sale and branding, this will help caterers who are struggling to find a fantastic vegan offering.”

In January the vegan food firm announced a contract with wholesaler Lomond Fine Foods.