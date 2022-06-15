Vast Scottish wind farm that will power 170,000 homes hails key milestone

Vattenfall’s South Kyle Wind Farm is powering ahead with the installation of the project’s first wind turbine. Turbine E02 - located in the southern part of the wind farm - becomes the first of 50 turbines to be assembled and installed on site.

The milestone comes almost two years after preparation work began on the site.

Located in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, close to the villages of New Cumnock, Dalmellington and Carsphairn, South Kyle is Vattenfall’s largest onshore development in the UK. With a capacity of 240 megawatts, it will generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent demand of approximately 170,000 homes annually.

Once complete, it will also generate a fund for local communities worth an estimated £38 million over 25 years, while independent analysis indicates the project has fuelled £44m of spend with local businesses, rising to more than £93m across Scotland, with hundreds of jobs supported locally and nationally.

As with all 50 of South Kyle’s wind turbines, E02 rises to 149.5 metres.

Paul Nickless, Vattenfall’s project director for South Kyle, said: “I am delighted to see the first wind turbine installed at South Kyle. It is a demonstration of the hard work of our construction team.

“This signals a new phase of the construction programme of this major renewable energy project here in south west Scotland.

