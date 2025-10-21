Vast Scottish shopping centre once earmarked for demolition welcomes seven retailers

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to soak up the atmosphere, discover what’s new, and enjoy the magic of Christmas shopping” – Kathy Murdoch, centre director

A Scottish shopping centre previously earmarked for demolition has welcomed seven retailers and pop-up stores in time for the festive trading season.

Bosses at Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries said Heritage Accessories, which sells hats, gloves and scarves, Scottish spirits brand Loose Spirits, ladies’ knitwear specialist Bo Peep’s and vegan cosmetics brand Och! Vegan had become part of the offering at the city centre mall.

Calendar Club, clothing brand Hunky Dory, which is known for its range of rock ‘n’ roll-inspired T-shirts, jackets and canvas bags, and sustainable fashion brand Unfolded have also joined the mix.

Buchanan Galleries is located in the heart of Glasgow city centre. Picture by Connor Mollison

Last year, proposals to demolish the Buchanan Galleries were dropped after the centre’s owner Landsec decided to change its redevelopment plans.

Kathy Murdoch, centre director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “Christmas is always such a magical time at Buchanan Galleries, and we’re thrilled to be bringing even more festive cheer to our shoppers this year with a host of new openings.

“With the addition of our pop-ups, returning favourites, and new brands alongside our fantastic line-up of well-loved retailers, we’re making it easier than ever for visitors to find everything they need for the season - from thoughtful gifts and festive fashion to those all-important stocking fillers.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to soak up the atmosphere, discover what’s new, and enjoy the magic of Christmas shopping, all under one roof,” she added.

Major brands already at the centre include John Lewis, Mango Teen, Lego, Boots and Lakeland. Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall is located next door.

With a community of more than 100,000 customers, including 23,000 from the Glasgow area, Unfolded has previously hosted successful pop-ups in Edinburgh, London and Brighton. The Buchanan Galleries pop-up will take place adjacent to John Lewis on the first floor on November 8 and 9 and will give shoppers the chance to browse and buy samples from past collections, and try on the latest designs before ordering.