Vast Edinburgh office built for RBS set for transformation after getting new owner

“It’s in a great location, has excellent transport links and provides a strong foundation for transformation” – Simon McCabe, SGI

One of Edinburgh’s largest office buildings that was built for Royal Bank of Scotland in the late 1990s has changed hands.

Scarborough Group International (SGI), the property regeneration specialist, has acquired the former Younger Building at South Gyle to the west of the city from a client of OakNorth Bank. Financial details and terms surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

The 89,863-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 for RBS/NatWest Group. Now vacant, it is said to offer a “prime opportunity for redevelopment into a modern, high-quality workspace that aligns with the evolving needs of today’s occupiers” while addressing the city’s ongoing shortage of high-quality Grade A office space.

SGI is now working closely with its appointed design team to refine and finalise plans for the building’s transformation, with a view to commencing on-site works this summer. It said the “strategic” acquisition would build on the group’s long-standing track record of delivering “transformative projects” across Scotland - where, despite its name, the company’s roots are firmly embedded.

The group’s founder, property veteran Kevin McCabe, made his first foray into the world of business ownership in the 1970s when he established County Properties with a £10,000 loan from Bank of Scotland. Speaking to The Scotsman just over a year ago, Yorkshire-born McCabe said: “In a nutshell, my roots are in Scotland. I learnt so much and made so many business friends.”

Simon McCabe, Chief Executive of SGI, said: “The former Younger Building is a fantastic opportunity for us. It’s in a great location, has excellent transport links and provides a strong foundation for transformation.

“By leveraging our expertise and experience in delivering high-quality, landmark projects, we’re confident we will not only meet the growing demand for Grade A office space but also set a new benchmark for occupiers in West Edinburgh.”