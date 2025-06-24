Vapour strengthens leadership team to power digital transformation in the spirits industry
Vapour, a cutting-edge digital platform revolutionising spirits production, is advancing its next phase of growth. Operated by Speyside Labs Ltd, Vapour is expanding its global market presence through strengthened strategic leadership by its Managing Directors, Stephen Hamilton and William Binnie.
Stephen Hamilton, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and William Binnie, Chief Operating Officer (COO), will jointly lead Speyside Labs, combining technology innovation with digital business strategy expertise to advance the company’s goals.
With over 20 years of experience, William brings deep expertise in digital and AI-driven transformation, scaling teams, and delivering high-impact digital products and solutions that unlock business value through next-generation technologies and design thinking.
William steps into his role at a pivotal moment for Vapour, as the company embraces a scale-up phase with its product and proposition maturing, bringing in larger clients and deepening existing relationships through new digital capabilities.
Stephen’s CTO role concentrates on advancing the digital and technological vision behind Vapour with William ensuring business and product strategy, scalability, and customer engagement are being optimised to maximise market impact. These clear focus areas empower Vapour to balance cutting-edge technology with strong commercial execution, driving sustainable growth and client success.
Through Vapour, Speyside Labs currently serves a diverse range of customers across Scotland, Norway, Ireland, Australia, and beyond, demonstrating the broad international appeal and impact of its solutions.
Stephen Hamilton commented: "Our combined strengths in technology innovation and operational execution uniquely position Vapour to lead the digital transformation of the spirits industry. William’s experience in scaling complex digital platforms will be crucial as we expand Vapour’s reach and impact."
William Binnie added: “Vapour is perfectly positioned to shape the future of spirits production with its commitment to innovation and transparency. I’m excited to focus on growing the business, helping to deliver even greater value to our clients and the wider industry. We remain committed to reinvesting in market-leading solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients, especially in these challenging times for the industry, ensuring Vapour continues to lead in automation and digital innovation without compromise.
“As we scale, we’re proud to work with new distilleries that have started their operations using Vapour from day one, all the way to large scale PLCs and group distillers who are driving their innovation using the data captured and generated within Vapour.”
Speyside Labs, a proudly self-funded organisation, is dedicated to advancing digital transformation at scale within the spirits industry, driving efficiency, precision, and transparency throughout production, maturation, blending, and bottling processes. Their flagship product, Vapour, empowers operators with a data-rich platform that provides real-time traceability, compliance automation, and direct customer access to stock management, enabling clients to make informed decisions that secure their future growth.