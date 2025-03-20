UWS scientists lead multi-million-pound project to transform shrimp farming

A project led by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) scientists is set to transform shrimp farming in Southeast Asia by developing low-cost, early-warning monitoring systems to improve sustainability in one of the region’s most vital industries.

Backed by the International Science Partnership Funds (ISPF) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the £3,038,104 grant project brings together leading scientists from UWS, Can Tho University in Vietnam, Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology in Thailand, University of Strathclyde, and the James Hutton Institute.

The three-year project, aims to arm small-scale shrimp farmers with affordable tools to monitor water quality, detect pathogens, and predict environmental threats in real-time.

Shrimp farming, a major economic driver in Vietnam and Thailand, provides millions of jobs and contributes significantly to global seafood exports. However, disease outbreaks and environmental challenges cost the industry billions of dollars every year. Existing monitoring technologies are often too expensive or complex for small farmers, leaving them vulnerable to sudden losses.

Shrimp farming in Vietnam

UWS’s Professor Kath Sloman, who will lead the project, explained the significance of the research: “The aquaculture sector in Southeast Asia is vital for livelihoods and food security, yet small-scale farmers face huge challenges in managing disease and water quality.

“Our project will co-develop accessible, low-cost biosensors and climate models to empower farmers with real-time data, allowing them to act before disease strikes.

“This is about boosting resilience, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainability.”

The project will combine the local knowledge of shrimp farmers with expertise in biosensing technology, climate modelling, aquatic health, and artificial intelligence. The team is working on a hand-held sensor that can quickly detect pathogens and harmful nitrogen levels in pond water, alongside an AI-driven prediction tool that uses climate data to forecast disease risks.

Professor Kath Sloman in her lab at UWS

Professor Fiona Henriquez-Mui, Project Co-Lead and expert in Parasitology/Protistology and host-pathogen interactions, from the University of Strathclyde, highlighted the impact: “By working closely with local farmers, we are ensuring that the tools we develop are not just scientifically advanced, but also practical, affordable, and easy to use. This research has the potential to drastically reduce shrimp mortality rates and increase yields.”

The study will also pioneer gender-inclusive approaches to aquaculture, ensuring that both men and women in the industry benefit from training and technology adoption.

While the project focuses on shrimp farming in Vietnam and Thailand, the technology is highly adaptable and could be expanded to other aquaculture systems across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Professor Damion Corrigan, Chair in Measurement Science for Health and biosensing expert at the University of Strathclyde, added: “This is an exciting step forward in precision aquaculture. The low-cost, real-time monitoring system we’re developing could be a blueprint for sustainable fish farming worldwide, helping to tackle food security challenges in a changing climate.”

Dr Huynh Viet Khai, Project Co-Lead from Can Tho University (CTU), Vietnam, emphasised the local impact: “For small-scale farmers in Vietnam, access to reliable, affordable technology can make the difference between a successful harvest and devastating losses.

“By integrating climate models and biosensors, we are giving farmers the tools they need to adapt to environmental changes and protect their livelihoods.”

Professor Albert Schulte, Project Co-Lead from Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC) and expert in analytical chemistry & electrochemical biosensing, highlighted the technological breakthroughs: “Developing low-cost, field-deployable biosensors that deliver accurate results in real-time is a huge step forward for sustainable aquaculture. This technology will enable farmers to detect and mitigate risks faster than ever before.”

The initiative aligns with Vietnam and Thailand’s national aquaculture growth strategies, ensuring the project’s findings contribute to long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Professor Rupert Hough, Head of Information and Computational Sciences at the James Hutton Institute, said: "It's great to be part of this important and innovative project.

"Shrimp farming is vital to the livelihoods of so many people in southeast Asia and the digital tools we will develop will help support decision making around futureproofing against impacts of climate change.

"The Hutton's computational and digital expertise will help provide excellent results for this worthwhile collaboration."

The research team also includes, Dr Mhairi Alexander, Professor Jose Alcaraz Calero (both from UWS), Dr Bui Thi Bich Hang (CTU) and Professor Wipa Suginta (VISTEC) will engage with farmers, policymakers, and industry leaders throughout the project, with plans to develop training programmes and a mobile app for real-time monitoring.