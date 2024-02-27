'Unsung hero' recognised for lifetime of commitment within top Scottish hotel group
An “unsung hero” has been recognised for a lifetime of commitment within one of Scotland’s top hotel groups.
Fiona Leckie, head of projects and interiors at the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, has been named as an Unsung Hero in the inaugural Women in Family Business list by industry body Family Business United. The study aims to recognise the contribution of female leaders within family-run businesses across the UK, while acknowledging their impact on their wider communities.
Leckie was commended for her responsibility for the projects and interiors portfolio across the eight hotels within the Crieff Hydro group. She also received a Lifetime Contribution recognition for her presence both in the boardroom and around the family table, particularly for her role in mentoring their four children as part of the succession plans for the Perthshire business.
Leckie said: “What an honour to be recognised in this inaugural report alongside some of the most influential businesswomen across the country. Reports such as this are incredibly important in cementing the role of women in business, while highlighting some of the challenges that still face us today.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with members of our board and across the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels to ensure we can deliver the skills required for the leaders of the future to thrive, regardless of their gender,” she added.
The hotel group encompasses the Crieff Hydro; Murraypark Hotel in Crieff; Peebles Hydro; The Park Hotel in Peebles; Taypark House in Dundee; The Isles of Glencoe Hotel; Ballachulish Hotel and Kingshouse Hotel, also in Glencoe.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.