Unlock your potential with innovative collaboration

Knowledge tansfer partnerships with academia can give your business a competitive edge, says ​Richard Lamb

A modern Formula 1 car consists of approximately 15,000 individual parts each meticulously designed and engineered for performance, safety, and aerodynamics. Every part plays a crucial role in optimising the car’s performance in a highly competitive racing environment, so if one part is broken then the whole car and performance suffers.

A Formula 1 car isn’t just a race machine – it’s a symbol of innovation, precision, teamwork, and adaptability, all elements equally as crucial in the business world to achieve success. Every year without fail, a Formula 1 team will evolve its car design and operations for the following year in a relentless pursuit of perfection.

In business, turnover or profits can become stagnant, or sustainability pressures mount in the race to net zero or cracks in operations appear due to skills shortages. Therefore, like a Formula 1 team, ambitious businesses with the desire to scale and grow, need to innovate to achieve their competitive edge. The Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (KTP) programme is one example of a resource to help businesses unlock their potential.

KTPs are a collaboration between UK businesses and academic institutions to make the business more productive, competitive, and profitable – ultimately becoming leaders in their field. There are wider benefits for the academics involved who improve their knowledge of industry challenges and develop more industry relevant research.

In 2025, KTP marks 50 years of driving innovation, having supported over 14,000 projects. Between 2010 and 2020 alone, Innovate UK invested £200 million in 2,000 projects—delivering an impressive £2.3 billion boost to the UK economy. This milestone underscores the programme’s lasting impact and success.

KTPs have played an intrinsic role in the development of the UK economy, with household names like Baxters, Vax, Yeo Valley and Siemens to lesser-known SMEs all participating. These projects cover a wide spectrum of innovative activity, from new product development to the integration of new technologies and techniques for management and process performance, KTP supports innovative businesses in virtually every sector. More specifically, the impact of these projects includes increased environmental sustainability, financial growth and increased profit margins as well as a more competitive edge for these businesses.

At the heart of KTP is collaboration, it is a knowledge transfer partnership, and the results unlocked by embedding knowledge, upskilling and growing the business would be impossible without each component of the programme playing its part.

Richard Lamb is Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Programme Manager​​​​​​​

For each project a graduate is recruited, and with around 350 posts each year, this makes KTP one of the largest graduate recruiters in the country. We attract the best talent to work on our projects, and many of our graduates go on to take senior roles in the business.

With all that has been achieved and the ongoing successes of the programme, anyone who has ever been involved or played a part in these projects should be hugely proud. We’ve nurtured a collaborative community that goes beyond the individual projects which all contribute to the wider network and legacy of KTP.

Over the last 50 years KTP has demonstrated the power of effective collaboration, helping businesses to innovate and grow. If your business has an innovative idea, you are an academic looking to work with businesses or a graduate looking for your next career move, KTP could help you on your journey.