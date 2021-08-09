University of Strathclyde spinout Smarter Grid Solutions acquired by industrial giant Mitsubishi

Glasgow-based Smarter Grid Solutions, which was spun out of the University of Strathclyde, is being bought by industrial giant Mitsubishi Electric for an undisclosed sum.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:25 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The energy-focused software company uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the forecasting of demand and generation on the electricity network.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next few weeks. Upon completion of the deal, Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) will maintain operations in Glasgow and will report to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation’s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Brent Marshall, chief executive of SGS, said: “We are thrilled to join Mitsubishi Electric and expand the reach of our energy management enterprise software to DER [distributed energy resources] customers around the globe and – in turn – assist those customers to better manage DER assets as they strive to decarbonise their operations.”

Glasgow-based Smarter Grid Solutions co-founders Alan Gooding and Graham Ault.

Brian Heery, president and chief executive of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, said: “We are very excited to bring SGS into Mitsubishi Electric.

“They are committed to the mission of decarbonising electric power production and have spent the last decade developing world-class products and processes.

“We look forward to marrying their products with our suite of grid control products to help our customers respond to changes and still get the best performance from their electric grids.”

Noriyuki Takazawa, president of energy and industrial systems group at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, added: “SGS offers innovative solutions that have helped power utilities in Europe and North America install, manage and optimise renewable energy resources, and we look forward to bringing that DER management core competency to new markets around the globe.”

Read More

Read More
Glasgow tech firm Smarter Grid Solutions powers up on AI

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

University of StrathclydeGlasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.