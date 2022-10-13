Eodex, which operates globally, has agreed a new two-year lease with Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks at Bridge of Don.

Having been based in the Innovation Centre for just over a year, the firm has relocated to a larger office suite in the Enterprise Centre on the Energy Park site. The business has the option to upsize further as required.

The firm supports offshore and underwater projects by offering “world-class capabilities” to deliver unexploded ordnance disposal work. It also provides precise explosive cutting systems for underwater decommissioning projects.

The company’s #StopSeaBlasts campaign has been spearheaded by actress and environmental campaigner Joanna Lumley.

Bernie Morrison, executive director of Eodex, said: “As the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables energy development, we have seen a rapid growth in demand for our sustainable technologies.

“Having started with just three employees in Aberdeen last year, our team has more than doubled and we anticipate further growth over the next year.

“We were keen to grow our business on the Energy Park and our new, larger office space in the Enterprise Centre is ideal for our business requirements.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, added: “This deal is great news for the parks and for Aberdeen’s economy in general. It is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the North-east region.

“The Enterprise Centre offers the ideal workspace for a forward-looking, ambitious and hard-working business like Eodex and we are delighted to see them continue to grow and develop with us.”

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks comprise some 200,000 square feet of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees in the Bridge of Don area.

Property firms Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, which are managed by Avison Young, with the parks manager being Cherry Paton.