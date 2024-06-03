If the United Kingdom embraces the green economy, everybody wins (Picture: Adobe)

The green economy refers to an economic system that aims to foster sustainability and reduce environmental impact while promoting economic growth and development. It encompasses various sectors and practices that prioritise resource efficiency, renewable energy sources, conservation of natural resources, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

From sustainable agriculture and biodiversity to waste management and green finance, the green economy seeks to achieve a balance between economic growth, environmental protection, and social equity, ensuring we can meet our needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

Investing in such projects and initiatives undoubtedly has numerous positive environmental impacts; and presents the potential for very strong returns for investors.

For example, landfills are a serious problem for the environment, and are partially responsible for global warming as they generate and release biogas into the atmosphere.

Nick Dimmock is founder of 350PPM

But there are solutions such as waste carbonisation technology that can convert solid municipal waste into energy and other valuable off-takes, in a zero-carbon, zero-toxic emissions process. A very real solution to landfills is just on the horizon.

So, why I hear you ask, in the developed world are we still grappling with the environmental and health challenges associated with poorly managed landfill sites when appropriate solutions are available?

One word. Investment.

If you know where to look, effective waste carbonisation technology is available now, and presents a tangible opportunity for investors and environmental managers alike.

Scientists tell us that to preserve a liveable planet we must reduce the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere from its current level of 410 parts per million to 350 PPM or below.

As a nation, we must work together to identify and assist the most promising environmental companies - incubating and accelerating their development to meet the needs of the carbon reduction agenda.

As an integral member of the “green economy”, we must work collaboratively to raise awareness of the inherent benefits of investing in green infrastructure for long-term prosperity.

The green economy drives innovation in clean technologies, renewable energy sources, energy storage solutions, and sustainable materials, fostering technological advancement, job creation and economic growth, as well as climate resilience.

According to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) the green economy is growing rapidly and accounted for around 9.2% of global listed equity markets in the first half of 2023. It has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% throughout the past ten years – significantly outpacing the 6.9% for global equity markets as a whole.

And this is likely just the start. Trillions more dollars of investment are required to flow into the green economy to meet global climate and environmental objectives. If this happens, by some calculations, around 20% of revenues earned by listed companies would be ‘green’ by 2050 – and the green economy would become the single largest industrial sector.

Leading the transition to a green economy will undoubtedly enhance our country’s international competitiveness by positioning us as a leader in clean technologies, sustainable practices, and environmental stewardship, attracting investment and fostering global partnerships.