Under the Radar: Rory James

Rory James’ blissful, dreamy electronica is making him one to watch for 2023, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Rory James' new single Call It Love is gathering momentum

We first encountered electro pop artist Rory James on the Seedlings stage at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in August last year and were immediately impressed.

His debut single Never Get Tired as well as Stay This Way, showcase his own brand of blissful, dreamy electronica and distinctive vocals. These have also led to the songwriter attracting celebrity fans, including Irish comedian Aisling Bea.

Brand new single, Call It Love is the super danceable follow up, and he’s so far earned airplay courtesy of Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on their BBC Introducing in Scotland show on BBC Radio Scotland, glowing reviews from the likes of Tenement TV and brought 2022 to a close on numerous ones to watch lists.

In previous bands he’s toured the UK and mainland Europe alongside the likes The 1975 and Catfish and the Bottlemen, and recently supported former UTR favourite Joesef and Hot Chip.