Under the Radar: Little Red Flames
Mari Steven aka Little Red Flames has been writing songs since her early teens, and was even in a band with Edith Bowman.
Some highlights include playing the first T In The Park, supporting acts like Gil Scott Heron, The Fall, The James Taylor Quartet and releasing music with Savalas Post and Glasgow Underground Recordings. Furthermore, she was a TV presenter on STV’s excellent Chartbite, various BBC music programmes, as well as a spell behind the camera as a producer/director.
Her debut album Love Feeling was released last month, with a sold out launch at Glasgow’s The Berkeley Suite. Produced by Alex Smoke, the album is a brilliant, slightly dark mix of electro-tinged bleeps and blips with pop lyrics and 80s dancefloor vibes. She’s been championed by Billy Sloan on BBC Radio Scotland, CamGlen Radio and the album is available on black and orange vinyl or CD from music shops including Monorail, Love Music, Underground Solushn, Assai Records, Maidin Vinyl, and Thirteen Records visit https://littleredflames.com/