Under the Radar: Little Red Flames

Little Red Flames. Picture: Julie Cooper

Mari Steven aka Little Red Flames has been writing songs since her early teens, and was even in a band with Edith Bowman.

Some highlights include playing the first T In The Park, supporting acts like Gil Scott Heron, The Fall, The James Taylor Quartet and releasing music with Savalas Post and Glasgow Underground Recordings. Furthermore, she was a TV presenter on STV’s excellent Chartbite, various BBC music programmes, as well as a spell behind the camera as a producer/director.

