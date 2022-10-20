JD Allan's new single is picking up a lot of airplay

His latest offering, under his own name, also features long-term friends and collaborators Mark Brown and James Clifford formerly of Cosmic Rough Riders.

They’ve so far secured airplay thanks to Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, on Amazing Radio courtesy of Jim Gellatly, Stuart McHugh on Regal Radio, Alistair Braidwood on CamGlen Radio and been championed by the likes of Is This Music? JockRock, the Alloa Advertiser, the Off The Record blog and more.