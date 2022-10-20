Under The Radar: JD Allan goes solo with a punchy, bouncy new single
Songwriter, author and multi-instrumentalist JD Allan is no stranger to Scotland’s flourishing live music scene as a founding member of cool Glasgow band The Blimp.
His latest offering, under his own name, also features long-term friends and collaborators Mark Brown and James Clifford formerly of Cosmic Rough Riders.
They’ve so far secured airplay thanks to Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, on Amazing Radio courtesy of Jim Gellatly, Stuart McHugh on Regal Radio, Alistair Braidwood on CamGlen Radio and been championed by the likes of Is This Music? JockRock, the Alloa Advertiser, the Off The Record blog and more.
Allan’s work was recently published by the Scottish Book Trust, Gutter and Razur Cuts and he also writes comedy for radio too. Punchy, bouncy new single Be With You is a vibrant alt-pop / rock song with a Brit-pop vibe, and is released on Fast Static on 25 November. You can pre-save, watch the video and more at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jdallan/be-with-you