UK legal heavyweight Shoosmiths to open permanent office in iconic Glasgow building

Barry McKeown, partner and newly appointed head of Shoosmiths' Glasgow office. Picture: Suzanne Heffron

The UK firm, which operates from 13 locations with 213 partners and more than 1,600 staff, will lease some 5,000 square feet of space on the fifth floor of The Garment Factory – a restored historic city centre building on Montrose Street.

Other tenants include broadcaster Channel 4, digital transformation firm Incremental Group and software firm AutoRek.

The firm has been based at 1 West Regent Street in the city centre since September 2019, where it has serviced clients from a small “agile working hub”.

Office design company Claremont has been instructed by Shoosmiths on the fit-out of the new base, with the firm planning to open in October, subject to any government Covid guidance.

Barry McKeown, partner and the newly appointed head of the firm’s Glasgow office, said: “Shoosmiths’ decision to expand its footprint in Glasgow with office space at The Garment Factory is a direct result of the significant upturn in business we have developed in the west of Scotland since opening a small hub in the city centre 18 months ago.

“It’s a very positive step and one that also reflects feedback from within our existing client base in the west who have highlighted the benefits of establishing a larger, permanent presence within the steadily transforming landscape of Scotland’s largest city. Importantly, we know Glasgow has a huge pool of legal talent who can service clients in Scotland and the whole of the UK.”

