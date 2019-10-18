Two Scottish leaders hailed at Institute of Directors awards

Two business leaders from Scotland are among the winners at the national final of the Institute of Directors’ (IoD) Director of the Year Awards yesterday.

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, was named Public Sector Director of the Year, and Robin Watson, boss of energy services group Wood received the Large Business Director of the Year award.

Malcolm Cannon, IOD Scotland national director. Picture: Susie Lowe

The judging panel praised Howie’s “extremely strong application” from a director leading an essential national service. “[She] is professional, ethical and fiercely independent in her approach to strengthening her own and others’ skills, enabling space to push the agenda outside of what is capable within her own sphere.

"The description of Pauline’s 2020 goals was clear, well-balanced and accessible for stakeholders, staff and the public. This is best in class.”

The judging panel also praised Watson for having shown “strong stakeholder relationships along with the high level of trust and confidence placed in the organisation”. He was also found to have “a strong vision to drive and succeed… he has implemented a diversified board with strong leadership”.

Malcolm Cannon, national director at IoD Scotland, said: “It is inspiring to see the efforts made by Pauline and Robin be recognised at a national level. Having a clear vision whilst being true to yourself as a leader is integral, and I commend the efforts that both recipients have made – and will no doubt continue to make – within their organisations.”

