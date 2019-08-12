Turnover up for ninth year in a row at legal big-hitter Irwin Mitchell

UK-wide law firm Irwin Mitchell, which is known for its personal injury activity and runs its Scottish operations out of Glasgow, has announced “significant” growth in turnover and profit in its most recent financial year.

Turnover for the Sheffield-headquartered group for 2018/19 was up for the ninth year in a row, by 9 per cent to reach £263 million, with profit rising by 76 per cent to £21m.

Group chief executive Andrew Tucker said the results reflected how all teams across the group were working together better than ever, with clients increasingly using more than one service line.

He said: “We have successfully grown turnover for nine consecutive years and that is testament to the hard work and determination of all of our teams to deliver an excellent client service, whether that is for businesses or individuals.

“We offer a wide, but complementary, range of legal and financial services and our client engagement is strong. We have an extensive programme to enable us to really understand what our clients value, which helps us deliver our services more effectively.

“We are also investing further in our people,” he added, stressing the firm’s adoption of flexible working patterns and line managers undergoing specialist mental health training.

“These and other initiatives are driving our growth in revenue and profit,” he added.

Irwin Mitchell provides legal and financial services to businesses and individuals. It says it is ranked as a market-leading legal services firm in the independent Legal 500 and Chambers UK guides to UK law. It also noted that it has been independently recognised as a “superbrand” for the first time – given the status earlier this year following a survey of 1,600 brands across three categories.

It recently opened a Reading office, taking the number of locations in the UK to 15, with Irwin Mitchell Scotland LLP a separate Scottish legal practice regulated by the Law Society of Scotland, present in Scotland’s largest city.

The group is investing in marketing and technology as it pursues further growth. It pointed out that this year it promoted eight people to partner with 90 associate and senior associate promotions, while 43 per cent of its partners are female. At the start of 2019 several non-lawyer directors from IT, HR, marketing and operations were added to the executive board.

The firm said it is ranked among the most active deal-making law firms by Experian and is the third most active litigation law firm in UK courts.

Furthermore, its wider group companies Ascent (debt collection for banks and SMEs) and IM Asset Management, which has funds under management of more than £700m, “continue to perform well”.