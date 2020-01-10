Turnover tops £100m at transport services firm ESP Group

Transport services firm ESP Group has seen turnover break through £100 million for the first time on the back of a string of major contract wins.

The business, which is based in Arbroath and Hull and provides contact centre and smart card services to transport providers including Stagecoach and ScotRail, saw sales jump 15 per cent to over £104m in the year to August with operating profits increasing 43 per cent to £4.4m.

The group, which includes subsidiaries Journeycall and Systex, won major contracts with customers including Transport for Greater Manchester and Wales Rail.

It is now looking to extend its services into new sectors such as major sporting events which are increasingly using smartcard technology and mobile apps.

Theresa Slevin, who took over the chief executive role from group founder Terry Dunn during the year, said: "Our people are our business and it is down to them that we have had a record profitable year, major contract signings and the opportunity for our home-grown talent to take on senior roles in the company."

ESP’s Journeycall site in Arbroath is the largest dedicated transport contact centre in the UK. Slevin had been managing director of Journeycall before being appointed to her group-wide role in May.

Dunn, who remains owner of the company, stepped away from the operational side of the business to focus on group strategy aas executive chairman.

ESP’s Systex arm manages some 15 million transport smartcards for passengers.

