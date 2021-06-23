Turing Fest tech event to return to Edinburgh this autumn in 'hybrid' format

Turing Fest is due to take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) at the start of November. The event, which was established in the capital in 2016, went fully online in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Brian Corcoran, chief executive of Turing Fest, said: “Turing Fest is all about people in the tech industry across Europe coming together in Scotland to learn about building better start-ups, together. We’ll have some of the finest minds in tech on stage sharing their wisdom, and we’re excited to welcome people back after a tough year.”

In the lead up to the event, organisers plan to make further announcements around speakers, partners and sponsors. Past speakers have included Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Skyscanner co-founder and chief executive Gareth Williams.

Xeneta CMO Katherine Barrios at Turing Fest at the EICC in Edinburgh in 2019.

Williams has also supported Turing Fest over the years, along with corporate sponsors like San Francisco-based UserTesting and London-headquartered Deliveroo.

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “The EICC sits on Edinburgh’s tech corridor, only a short distance from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, online travel site Skyscanner’s global headquarters and tech campus CodeBase, and it’s such an important sector for the city.

“Turing Fest has become an institution on the tech scene in recent years, and we’re really looking forward to having the conference back in the building later this year.”

The venue has a track record of hosting tech conferences and events, including Digit Expo and Cleantech Forum Europe which takes place between October 6 and 8.

The EICC opened its doors in 1995 and has since played host to almost 1.5 million delegates and some 3,500 events.

Chris McCann, co-founder and chief executive of Current Health, the digital health start-up that secured a major investment round in April, and a platinum sponsor, said: “Turing Fest is always a great experience for us at Current Health for brand awareness, investor connections, and recruiting. We made direct hires from connections at the conference and met one of our key US investors there which also opened up lots of sales opportunities.”

