Tulloch Homes and HHA strengthen strategic partnership to deliver more MMR homes

Leading developer of mid-market rent (MMR) homes across the Highlands, HHA, has strengthened its partnership with Tulloch Homes, part of the Springfield Group, in a deal that will create 31 new rental opportunities in Inverness and Conon Bridge.

At The Maples, located to the south of the Inverness city centre, Tulloch Homes is underway with construction of 23 new homes with an anticipated completion date in spring 2026. This includes a mix of high-quality two-bedroom homes and cottage flats, each with innovative heating systems to keep running costs low.

In Conon Bridge, HHA will take handover of eight MMR homes including a mix of three-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes and two-bedroom terraced houses. These will be available from September 2025.

This follows an initial deal between the firms announced in early 2024 which has created 75 MMR homes at landmark developments in Aviemore, Inverness and Kirkhill. The latest deal is supported by funding from the Scottish Government, The Highland Council, and the Highland City Region Deal.

The Maples, Inverness

Last week, Tulloch homes completed the latest 14 MMR homes at The Maples, handing them over to HHA which included the not-for-profit developer’s 500th MMR property.

MMR homes are typically lower than private rental costs and slightly higher than affordable housing rates, creating well-priced rent opportunities for both families and individuals. Addressing the ongoing demand for rental housing, the homes will help to support the local region which is poised for growth via the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport. Attracting £3 billion in fresh investment, new homes for workers are vital to its success.

Gail Matheson, CEO at HHA, said: “The need for new rental homes across the Highlands is by no means a new conversation and there is still a long way to go to address the imbalance between demand and supply.

“However, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Tulloch Homes which is proving a real success. Next year HHA will celebrate its 20th anniversary and we’re proud to see the positive impact we have made across the Highland rental market within that period, supporting hundreds of local people to find a home.

“MMR plays an important fixture in Scotland’s housing mix and should be recognised for the integral role it could play in improving the nation’s housing challenge.”

Kieran Graham, Managing Director of Tulloch Homes, commented: "Tulloch Homes and HHA are vital partners in meeting the ambitious housing targets across the Highlands. By collaborating, we are making significant progress toward this goal. The Maples is a prime example of a development that caters to a wide demographic, offering a variety of housing tenures.

“Next year marks our 100th year of building new homes in the Highlands. We have deep roots within the Inverness community and we are proud that we are building on this through our delivery of 764 new homes, across a range of tenures, at The Maples, which will make positive and lasting impact for generations.”

Councillor Glynis Sinclair, Chair of Housing and Property Committee at Highland Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see HHA continue to expand its portfolio of high-quality, affordably priced homes in the competitive rental market. By offering stable housing options for local families and individuals in sought-after areas, we retain skilled workers within Highland communities.