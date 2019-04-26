Triple director boost at Anderson Anderson & Brown

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the expanding chartered accountancy and business advisory firm, has announced three promotions to director level.

Lynn Wilson specialises in tax advice and support to companies and their entrepreneurial owners, with a particular focus on structuring investments, company reorganisations, employee equity incentivisation and planning for an exit.

In addition to being a director in the firm’s new business advisory division, Stuart Petrie leads its tax investigation team.

Completing the trio of promotions, Jill Walker leads the private client team advising unincorporated businesses on all types of transactions together with managing their annual tax compliance requirements.

Graeme Allan, managing partner, said: “All of these promotions are richly deserved as not only do each of them have significant experience and expertise in specialist areas of tax, but they continue to bring new ideas and strategic initiatives to the business.

“This approach is so crucial for our firm as we continue to grow in a changing marketplace here in the UK as well as globally, and adapt to the needs of our business as well as our clients.

“Our ambitious growth plans will only be achievable with a strong and diverse team with a leadership who can continue to anticipate and react to challenges, while also creating and responding to new opportunities.”

Aberdeen-headquartered AAB has offices in London, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. It is looking to grow turnover to as much as £40 million by 2021.