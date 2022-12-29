Tributes have been paid to hairdresser Rita Rusk – the first female and only Scot to be crowned the best in Britain in the sector – after her death aged 75.

Ms Rusk was seen as a pioneer in hairdressing throughout her career, which spanned five decades. She had operated salons in locations including Glasgow and is survived by her son James. From a humble beginning in Hamilton, Ms Rusk was the first female and only Scot to be crowned British hairdresser of the year, alongside her then-husband Irvine, according to Alan Edwards, who runs a salon of the same name in Glasgow's Merchant City.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Edwards called Ms Rusk one of the "greatest female hairdressers", adding: "Rita Rusk was a hairdressing pioneer in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s. Innovating, designing, creating and inventing were only a few of the gifts Rita gave to our industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the great pleasure of working with the Rusks for ten years and will be forever grateful for the opportunity and skills I learnt from them. So many great hairdressers have come out of the fantastic Rusk stable and have passed on so much creativity and knowledge to many other hairdressers. Our industry was very blessed to have had such an incredible hairdresser leave her mark. Rita lived a life and left a legacy."

Ms Rusk is credited with being the first female and only Scot to be crowned British hairdresser of the year. Picture: contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Ferguson, who owns the eponymous salon in Bath Street, Glasgow, said: "We're sad to hear of the news of hairdresser Rita Rusk's death. [My wife] Anne and I were like Rita and her ex-husband Irvine as we all hailed from Lanarkshire, headed to Glasgow to launch salons and then develop our careers. Our paths crossed many, many times over the decades – at exhibitions, hair displays and competitions. We were friendly and respectful rivals in a tough market."

Linda Stewart, director of Rainbow Room International in Glasgow, commented: "I started my career as a Saturday girl with the Rusks and worked for them for eight years. Rita was a true inspiration for her style, flair and creativity, a true role model for young hairdressers. We continued to have a great relationship throughout the years and I was always one of her girls. She brought so much innovation to our industry and was a true legend."

Advertisement Hide Ad