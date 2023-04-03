All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
43 minutes ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe

Treasury extends NatWest disposal plan amid global banking turmoil

The Treasury has extended a plan to sell shares in Royal Bank of Scotland parent NatWest for another two years amid ongoing volatility in global banking stocks.

By Scott Reid
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:49 BST
 Comment

The UK government will now have until August 11, 2025 to complete its “trading plan”, which involves disposing of up to 15 per cent of NatWest’s total shares to other investors. The Treasury and UK Government Investments, which manages the shares on behalf of the taxpayer, said they will not sell shares at an unfair price. The Treasury has been slowly selling off the majority stake that it took in NatWest Group - then named Royal Bank of Scotland Group - during the 2008 financial crisis. But it has been far from able to recoup the money that it put in to save the struggling bank during the crisis.

The government bought its stake for 502 pence per share. Before markets opened on Monday shares in NatWest were worth around 263p. So far the government’s trading plan has netted the Treasury around £3.7 billion by selling off the shares. It has also sold off shares through other means but still owns around 41.5 per cent of the bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at investment platform Interactive Investor, said: “The recent banking sector turmoil has sent shares in NatWest down by more than 10 per cent over the past month. This complicates the picture for the government which is trying to offload its stake at a time when investors are feeling nervous towards the sector. If the banking sector crisis fades over the coming weeks, we could see opportunistic buyers return to the market.”

The Treasury still owns around 41.5 per cent of Royal Bank of Scotland/RBS parent NatWest Group.
The Treasury still owns around 41.5 per cent of Royal Bank of Scotland/RBS parent NatWest Group.
The Treasury still owns around 41.5 per cent of Royal Bank of Scotland/RBS parent NatWest Group.
Royal Bank of ScotlandNatWest Group
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.