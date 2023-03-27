Travelodge sees local council tie-ups as route to 300 more hotels across Scotland, England and Wales

Travelodge is writing to 220 local authorities across Scotland, England and Wales proposing a joint development partnership aimed at stimulating regeneration and economic growth.

The hotel chain, which already operates nearly 600 establishments, said it has identified that it can expand its UK hotel network with a further 300 locations for new hotels. The ambitious expansion programme could represent an investment of around £3 billion for third-party investors and create more than 9,000 jobs across the UK. For more than 120 towns, it could be an opportunity to have their first branded hotels, the firm added.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge’s chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects. This is why we are today writing to 220 local authorities to offer our support, as we can make a real difference. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, and this trend is set to grow, which is why we are looking to expand our UK hotel network with a further 300 hotels,” he added. “Adding a Travelodge hotel can be a catalyst to attract new businesses, support regeneration, bring vacant buildings back into economic use as well as attracting thousands of new overnight visitors to the area and revitalising high streets.”

In 2022, Travelodge opened six new hotels, three of which were local authority partnerships.